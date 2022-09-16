Korean concert to be held in Abu Dhabi

Directed by Nam Chan-woo, the performance also features quintet Ensemble SU

By CT Desk Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:03 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 2:04 PM

The Korean Cultural Center of UAE is hosting a traditional Korean music and dance performance titled The Sound of Harmony with Ensemble SU with quintet Ensemble SU on Sunday, April 19. Directed by Nam Chan-woo, the event will be held at the Korean Cultural Center in Yas Creative Hub.

Ensemble SU is a quintet, that includes Korean traditional instruments like gayageum, haegeum, and Western instruments such as drums, cello and piano.

“The musical storytellers bring you on a journey through time and space as they entertain you with a classical and modern collage of music,” the quintet Ensemble SU said.

Visitors can expect Ensemble SU’s popular songs Bulnoha, Pansori and Pungryu Salong at the Korean concert. During the event, visitors can also expect traditional Korean music and dance performances.

Entry to the show is free, however, reservations are required.