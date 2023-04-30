Kiara Advani completes shooting for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

The Bollywood star also shared pictures with co-star Kartik Aaryan and others from the set

By ANI Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 9:14 AM

Kiara Advani has finally completed shooting for her upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha. On Saturday, the actor dropped pictures from the wrap-up celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a series of pictures from the celebration.

The first picture is clicked from a monitor on the sets of the film which feature Kiara in the frame.

In the second image, Kiara along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan are looking at their shot in the camera.

She also shared a photo of a cake with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' written on it as well as a group picture.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And it's a film wrap for Katha. #SatyapremkiKatha. A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you've created magic."

She also said how she will miss working with Kartik and the rest of the cast, "@kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I'll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you're the best. Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson @namahpictures and team for making the journey soooo smooth..and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Actor Gajraj Rao wrote, "Thank you @kiaraaliaadvani for the wonderful Collaboration... indeed it was a memorable journey..."

Director Sameer Vidwans commented, "You are simply wonderful Kiara! Thank you for putting your heart and soul in Katha. No one could have played Katha better than you. It has been a wonderful journey."

Kartik Aaryan re-shared Kiara's post on his Insta handle and wrote, "Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty... SatyaPrem will miss Katha."

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration with Kiara after last year's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer.