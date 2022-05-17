Kartik Aaryan gets candid ahead of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release

The standalone sequel to 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu is slated to hit the UAE cinemas this Thursday

Photos: Shihab

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 6:43 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 6:45 PM

It is 2015. All those in relationships are sulking over an epic monologue that hilariously defines their relationship status. The others, meanwhile are celebrating not being at the recieving end of the relationship problems pointed out by Kartik Aaryan’s character Rajat in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 (2011).

While the release of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) played a role in the resurfacing of the infamous monologue, the credit still goes to the Bollywood actor who made everyone relate to his character’s sob stories. And that continues to be the case, such was the benchmark of the dialogue delivery created at the time.

Fast-forward to 2022. Kartik has delivered several hits and is among the most popular and loved actors, especially for his picture perfect hairstyle and disarming smile that make him a Bollywood heartthrob. His latest is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu among other actors such as Rajpal Yadav, who returns from the first instalment to instil the feeling of nostalgia among viewers.

When we speak to Kartik during his recent visit to Dubai for the promotions of the Anees Bazmee directorial, we find out about his decade-long journey in the industry. “It has been enriching,” he says. “Looking back, I feel very lucky to have die-hard fans who have so much love for me.”

“There’s still lots to learn and a long way to go, but I have been enjoying these moments and there are no regrets.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik’s first project with Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the much-loved Shershaah. “I really enjoyed working with her and want to work with her again,” he said. “We have been working together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 since before the pandemic and thankfully the film is now ready to be released.”

It is also the first time fans will see Kartik sharing screen space with veteran actor Tabu, who has been in the industry since the 90s and is famous for films like Drishyam, Andhadhun, and several other hits. “It has been a great journey shooting with Tabu ma’am,” he says. “She is one of the most talented actors, and getting a chance to work with her is a big thing for me.”

After shooting began in 2019, the film was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in July 2020, but, like many other films at the time, it was delayed due to the pandemic. And that was the hardest part for the actor. “The waiting game,” he says, “we had so many actors involved in the film, we could not plan schedules.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is pegged as a standalone sequel to the super-hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. While some of its famous elements are carried over to the sequel, the plot is entirely different. From the trailer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 definitely looks spookier than its prequel which was more of a psychological thriller than a horror film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set in a sprawling haveli (mansion) where Kartik plays Rooh Baba who is called upon to deal with the ghost of Manjulika that goes on to possess Kiara Advani’s character. “It is a new and different story,” he says, “you will experience a lot of new things like my character, but in the same world (of Bhool Bhulaiyaa).”

And with Rajpal Yadav returning as Chhota Pandit, the film promises many, as Kartik says, nostalgic moments.

The modern audience spares no one. And no matter how big a star Kartik has become, he will still draw comparisons to Akshay Kumar, who led the cast of the first film. “It is not right to compare me to a superstar like Akshay sir; those are very big shoes to fill,” he says, “I am just trying to do my part.”

Seeing it as an entirely new film and character, and working towards it is Kartik’s approach. “I have presented a new character,” he said, admitting that he was, and is, a fan of Akshay, which is also partly the reason why he agreed for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is coming to the UAE cinemas on May 19. Kartik’s last film Dhamaka was, however, an OTT release. The film’s success gave Kartik more confidence to explore content-driven projects. So where does he stand on the trending and engaging OTT versus cinematic release debate? “Lot of people think it is theatrical or OTT, but I think it is theatrical and OTT,” he says. “I feel both platforms work. But one should know which film is for which platform and which can go to a range of audiences in theatres.”

Kartik, 31, has many films lined-up following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “After this, I will go into a schedule for Shehzada and complete that film,” he informs. It will be followed by a Sameer Vidwan directorial. The untitled Sajid Nadiadwala-backed project is, as Kartik says, a romantic film. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will also be seen in Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, after which he will appear in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

Promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are not the only reason for Kartik’s recent visit to Dubai. A frequent visitor who loves the city, Kartik was also a part of a charitable game of football between two celebrity camps. He was a squad member of Abhishek Bachchan-led All Stars Football Club which boasts a team with Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and many more Indian entertainment celebrities who share a love for the game.

While All Stars lost 0-3 to a locally-assembled Emirates United, the fanfare was commendable as many turned up to watch their favourite Bollywood stars in action.