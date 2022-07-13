UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Judge rejects Amber Heard's demand for new trial

Lawyers had asked judge to set aside verdict awarding $10 million to her former husband Johnny Depp

File photo
File photo

By AFP

Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 11:37 PM

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard's demand for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the verdict awarding $10 million to the Pirates of the Caribbean star and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.


More news from Entertainment