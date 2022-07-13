Judge rejects Amber Heard's demand for new trial

Lawyers had asked judge to set aside verdict awarding $10 million to her former husband Johnny Depp

File photo

By AFP Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 11:37 PM

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard's demand for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the verdict awarding $10 million to the Pirates of the Caribbean star and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.