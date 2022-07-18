Jennifer Lopez stuns in two white wedding dresses

The singer-actress looked radiant on her big day with Ben Affleck.

Photos: Instagram, On The JLo

Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022

Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn’t posted any pictures of her Vegas wedding, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton who is close friends with her shared the first look of one of her wedding gowns on Instagram.

Chris shared a video of JLo twirling in a beautiful sleeveless white wedding gown and wrote, “last minute feelings before the wedding...”

In the video, Chris is heard asking JLo how she feels to which she responds saying “I’m feeling amazing”. Referring to the dress, JLo later says, “I’ve been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I’m finally wearing it...on my wedding day”.

She kept her overall makeup subtle with a nude coloured lip shade but gave a pop of colour with dark eye makeup. For hair, she opted for soft curls. She didn’t accessorize much and kept it simple with a bracelet and solitaire earrings.

The gown featured in Appleton’s video was one of two she reportedly wore for the occasion, on her newsletter On The JLo. She posted candid pics of the happy couple from the wedding, where she is seen in a off-the-shoulder lace gown with a veil, by Zuhair Murad. She also shared that one of the dresses was from a film she starred in.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada US which was taken out and processed on Saturday, July 16. It’s in both of their names - Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.