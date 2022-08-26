Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins 'The Boys' season 4 cast

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband was allegedly involved in the creation and distribution of porn films through apps
'Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will soon be seen in 'The Boys' season 4.
According to Variety, the addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast of the Amazon superhero series for Season 4, will mark yet another reunion between an alum of the long-running CW series and its creator Eric Kripke, who is now showrunner of 'The Boys'.
Variety reports that the character of 'Walking Dead' actor Morgan will remain a mystery for the time being, but he will appear frequently as a guest star on 'The Boys' in its upcoming fourth season.
The characters of a demon-hunting father of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), who taught the 'family business' from a very young age after the death of their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) at the hands of a yellow-eyed demon in the series opening moments, was played by Morgan on The CW's now-ended 'Supernatural'.
Morgan is the most recent 'Supernatural' actor to appear in 'The Boys,' with Ackles joining the cast in the third season to play the evil Soldier Boy (who had a nasty toxic masculinity streak due to his relationship with a dismissive father) and Jim Beaver, who played Bobby Singer, the surrogate father of Sam and Dean on 'Supernatural,' playing politician Robert Singer since the show's debut.
Variety reports, in the case of Morgan, this casting has been years in the making. The actor first expressed his enthusiasm for the series on Twitter in 2020 and accepted Kripke's invitation to join for Season 3 "if he was free."
