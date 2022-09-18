Is Kanye West dating Candice Swanepoel? Here's what we know

The model shared an Instagram Story with a photo of them standing behind blurred-out glass

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 2:54 PM

If reports are to be believed, rapper Kanye West is in a relationship with model Candice Swanepoel. As per Page Six, the two started dating recently.

Kanye and Candice recently worked together in the rapper's new YZY SHDZ campaign, where she's seen sporting a bald look paired with the new silverYZY shades.

The rumours were fuelled after Candice shared an Instagram Story with a photo of them standing behind blurred-out glass. The pair also partied together at a New York Fashion Week event recently.

Before Candice, Kanye was linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

Kanye has also been in limelight over his relationship with the kids he share with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Recently, while speaking on the Alo Full Mind podcast, he revealed, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that's going to go to the kids," reported Page Six. "She's still gotta 80 per cent of the time raise those children, so what people saw when I was going back and forth is I have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw to the curriculum because my parents were able to do that to me," he added, as per Page Six.

Kanye has aired his disagreements with the way she has been raising their children, specifically regarding education, ever since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. "The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them," he said on the podcast, advocating for his Donda Academy. He added that the private school helps students build their "self-confidence," something he wants to pass on to his own children.

Kanye and Kim are co-parents to their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.