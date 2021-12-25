Indian actress Shama Sikander celebrates Christmas in Dubai

Cancels US travel plans due to the Covid-19 situation.

By Our Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 9:46 AM

Television and film actress Shama Sikander loves travelling during winter. But the continuing Covid crisis has frozen her plans to travel to London, her favourite city, or the US, where partner James Milliron has his family.

The two have now decided to spend time in Dubai. “We wanted to go to the US and celebrate with James’ family, but we were just there a while back and we didn’t go again now given the situation with Covid-19,” she told a journalist. “We have a dog now so we didn’t want to leave it behind and go somewhere far; hence, we decided on Dubai.”

Shama admits that she loves winter clothing. “You get to layer up in the most stylish outfits at this time,” she said in another interview. “I also love the feeling of the cold wind touching you and you needing that warmth. It’s lovely to head to places where you have a heater and fireplace.”

According to her, the whole element, the mood that is created because of winter is so romantic and beautiful, “it brings so much warmth to us as humans. It feels like someone is looking out for us and protecting us. That whole charm and beauty of life comes out in the winter. You also get to eat some yummy food as you tend to feel so hungry in winter,” she added.