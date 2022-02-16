India: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital at 69

The couple jointly expressed their gratitude towards the country
Entertainment3 days ago
Indian Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital this morning (February 16). He was 69.
"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home.
"He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.
The singer was admitted to the hospital last year after he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, Bappi Lahiri recovered soon from the infection and was discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Bappi Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi.
His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses.
In his last social media post, the singer had shared an old photograph of himself on Instagram, captioning, 'Old is Gold'.
He had also paid an emotional tribute and shared a picture of himself sitting on the lap of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar when she passed away on February 6.
On Sunday, Lahiri shared a black and white picture with the iconic singer, and he wrote, "Maa!"
The couple jointly expressed their gratitude towards the country
Entertainment3 days ago
"It’s actually very commendable how the industry has bounced back," the actor said.
Entertainment3 days ago
Mukesh Khanna, the actor who played the character in the eponymous Doordarshan series, will serve as a producer on the film
Entertainment4 days ago
Grammy-award winning band to perform on February 15
Entertainment5 days ago
The civil lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged 2013 incident
Entertainment5 days ago
The third season is out. The story of a man grieving the loss of his better half, amid a din of hopeful hurrahs and stoic humour, finally devolves towards a denouement as the series wraps up
Entertainment5 days ago
'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia' is making its Middle Eastern debut
Entertainment5 days ago
'Say Yes to the Dress Arabia' is making its Middle Eastern debut
Entertainment5 days ago