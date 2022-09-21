India: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies after being on ventilator for over a month

She started her career with the 2003 film
Comedian Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family said.
Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.
He underwent an angioplasty the same day.
Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others.
