IIFA throwback: When Deepika Padukone set the stage on fire performing to Ranveer Singh's 'Malhari'

The Bollywood actress delivered a power-packed performance on her then to-be husband's iconic number

by Somya Mehta Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 8:01 PM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 8:12 PM

The IIFA Awards, taking place from May 26-27 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will see the who's who of the Hindi film industry gather under one roof, to give the fans two memorable nights of energetic performances, fun banter and tributes to the legacy of Indian cinema.

The event will feature thrilling live performances by renowned stars including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will take the spotlight as the hosts of the grand celebration.

While we eagerly await what's to come from Bollywood's biggest party, only a few days away, we take a look at one of the most memorable performances from IIFA, throwing it back to Deepika Padukone's iconic performance dedicated to beau Ranveer Singh

Circa 2016, in sunny Spain, a galaxy of stars namely Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and other tinsel town celebrities set the IIFA stage ablaze with their entertaining performances.

Deepika's performance most definitely became highlight of the night, as she bust out the signature steps from Ranveer's iconic performance on Malhari from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, while the actor-director duo cheered her on. Looking graceful as ever in a red lehenga, Deepika began with her enchanting solos on Deewani Mastani and Mohe Rang Do Laal, ending with a bang on Ranveer's number.

Later that night, Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his performance in Bajirao Mastani. In his acceptance speech, he was quoted as saying, "I was very moved by that performance. Leela to Ram, Mastani to Bajirao. I want to know which is next. Girl, you are so fine and by fine I mean a fine performer. What an actor. Nothing makes me happier than you, Deepika. Nothing makes me happier than receiving this award with you."

The show, which was fabulously hosted by actors Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar in 2016, is all set to return this year with some equally amazing performances and some more entertainment and glamour this time around.

The pre-event extravaganza, IIFA Rocks, will be hosted by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while the main awards night will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

somya@khaleejtimes.com