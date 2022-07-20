Hugh Jackman boards Hulu's animated series 'Koala Man'

Wife Mithali confirms Singh passed away in a Mumbai hospital
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has joined the voice cast of streaming platform Hulu's upcoming original animated series "Koala Man".
The comedy centres on a middle-aged father named Kevin.
"Kevin's only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days," the plotline reads.
According to Deadline, Jackman will voice the character of Dapto, the head of the Town Council.
Australian creator/animator Michael Cusack is the directing the show. He also voices Kevin.
"Koala Man" is executive produced by "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland and "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The show is produced by 20th Television Animation. PTI
Wife Mithali confirms Singh passed away in a Mumbai hospital
The singer-actress looked radiant on her big day with Ben Affleck.
From winning Miss World to becoming an established presence in Hollywood, this beauty has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry.
The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer
The rapper awaits a bond hearing
The actor plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'
The actress will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of the significant global cultural impact of her career
The singer songwriter claimed that his nephew was dealing with some serious mental health challenges