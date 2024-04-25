Fortnite's latest leak hints at 'Fall Guys'-inspired addition

Fortnite addiction lands UAE teenager in rehab

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 3:22 PM

According to various Fortnite dataminers, Epic Games' popular battle royale is gearing up to introduce Fall Guys-themed minigames. This collaboration, which had been hinted at in earlier leaks, is anticipated to debut sometime this summer.

Back in late 2023, Fortnite enthusiasts stumbled upon files with references to Fall Guys' iconic "Beans" characters and hints of potential minigames. This discovery coincided with findings of upcoming major modes such as LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. However, contrary to initial assumptions, it appears that the Fall Guys integration will be distinct from these separate modes.

Insiders like Hypex, Loolo_Wrld, and Wensoing have disclosed that the Fall Guys-inspired minigames will unfold within regular battle royale matches. Players will be able to engage with these obstacle courses mid-game, assuming the guise of a Fall Guys Bean and competing against fellow participants. Victors of these challenges are purportedly set to earn bonus XP and coveted loot. The concept draws comparisons to Chapter 2 Season 7's Mothership, where players could partake in unique minigames within the game world. However, details regarding the number of courses per match, player capacity, and rewards remain undisclosed, awaiting further confirmation closer to the Fall Guys crossover.

A leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 hints at a late May or early June release for the Fall Guys event, followed by collaborations featuring Metallica and Pirates of the Caribbean later in the summer. However, the legitimacy of this roadmap remains unverified.

In addition to the Fall Guys revelations, another leak suggests that Fortnite's vehicles might receive a hijacking mechanic in Chapter 5 Season 3, aligned with an apocalyptic, Mad Max-esque theme outlined in the leaked roadmap. While the leaks don't indicate a full-fledged vehicle-to-vehicle jumping akin to the iconic movie franchise, players could potentially engage in hijacking mechanics reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto.

