Dubai: UK Pink Floyd experience to return to the city

Recreating the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd performance, the UK Pink Floyd live musical experience is set to return to Dubai Opera this June featuring seven captivating musicians and a world-class crew.
The one-night show will take place on June 22 and visitors can expect an elaborate musical paired with incredible video production, an impressive circular screen and a captivating light show. Be ready to hear chart-topping hits from the iconic group's best-selling albums like The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall as well as their greatest hits like See Emily Play, Money, Another Brick in the Wall, On the Turning Away and many more.
Tickets to the show start from Dh175 and are now available for purchase at dubaiopera.com.
