Dubai: Electronica group M83 to perform in the city

'I still look for you everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note in memory of mother Sridevi
The 'Mom' actor breathed her last on February 24, 2018
Grammy-nominated electronica group M83 have announced a long-awaited performance at Dubai Opera on June 15. Visitors to the show can expect the group's most popular tracks including Midnight City, Wait, and Reunion, among many others.
M83 has influenced generations of artists, sound-tracked major films such as Tom Cruise's Oblivion and Gilles Marchand's Black Heaven.
"I'm thrilled to be taking to the stage in Dubai this summer," said Anthony Gonzalez, lead vocalist of M83. "It's been a long time coming, and I have no doubt that this performance will be evocative, memorable, and, most of all, fun.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing our fans in the region and hope to do their support of my music justice."
M83 saw worldwide success following the release of its platinum-selling record, Hurry Up We're Dreaming, and has sold out tours at the Hollywood Bowl and Brixton Academy, among others.
Tickets are priced from Dh275 onwards, available for purchase through dubaiopera.com.
