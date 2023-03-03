DJ Bliss to headline show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

The 'Dubai Bling' star will become the first-ever Emirati DJ to headline a show at the popular venue

By CT Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM

DJ Bliss is set to entertain fans by headlining a show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on March 19. With that, he will become the first-ever Emirati DJ to headline a show at the popular Dubai entertainment venue.

Excited about the gig, the star of the popular Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling commented, “I’ve been the opening act for several renowned artists all my life, so when I opened for Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson last year at the Coca-Cola Arena, I looked around and thought, I’m going to make this happen. I will headline my own event. It might not be a big deal to some people but for a kid born and raised in Dubai, to be able to headline a show in my own city, for my own people, it’s a dream come true!"

The Emirati DJ got his first big break in radio and then TV as the host of That’s Entertainment on Dubai One. He quickly rose to fame and now boasts of performing for many acclaimed artists such as, Drake, Beyonce, Prince, and Nicki Minaj. DJ Bliss recently joined forces with rapper Shaggy on hit single Halla Walla, as well as Yalla Africa featuring Uganda’s famous dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids.

Familiar faces from the cast of Dubai Bling are also expected to accompany DJ Bliss to dance the night away. The show will begin at 7pm, while doors open at 6pm. Tickets start from Dh125 and are available for purchase at coca-cola-arena.com.