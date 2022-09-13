Did Aryan Khan wear Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for his sports brand endorsement?

Aryan has shared his first public endorsement of a brand.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 5:50 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 5:54 PM

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s newest social media post, uploaded on Tuesday, September 13, sees him endorsing sports brand Adidas.

Aryan shared a series of three pictures in which he flaunts different models of the brand’s NMD_V3 collection.

Shah Rukh commented, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”

The post attracted some celebrity comments as well.

Reality TV star Maheep Kapoor posted a string of heart and fire emojis while her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, wrote “too cool”, adding a heart emoji while tagging Aryan.

This is the first time Aryan has publicly endorsed a brand.