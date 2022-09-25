Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival's Golden Shell award

Los Reyes del Mundo follows five men from Medellín trying to get ahead in life.

Colombian director Laura Mora receives the Golden Shell award for Los Reyes del Mundo

By AP Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 1:30 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 1:36 PM

The Colombian film Los Reyes del Mundo (The Kings of the World) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastián film festival in Spain.

Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony late Saturday.

The film follows five young men from Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.

Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for Hyakka, about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia.

The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quílez, in the Spanish film La maternal, and Paul Kircher in the French movie Le Lycéen (Winter Boy).

U.S. director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, Runner.