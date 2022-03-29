Chris Rock’s comedy tour sees ticket sales surge post Will Smith’s slap at Oscars 2022

Not long before he won — the Hollywood star marched on stage and appeared to smack Rock during the Academy Awards.
Entertainment1 day ago
Comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped by actor Will Smith on the 94th Academy Awards stage, is seeing a surge in ticket sale for his upcoming stand-up show.
As per Variety, TickPick, a secondary ticketing marketplace, has sold more tickets to the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour overnight than they did in the past month combined.
The company claimed that ticket prices have surged since Sunday night, going up from a minimum of USD 46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of USD 341.
Rock is scheduled to perform back-to-back shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Wilbur Theatre.
For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature at the Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in G.I. Jane 2 which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth!”
A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. And during his acceptance speech and then later on Instagram, he apologised for his behaviour.
Not long before he won — the Hollywood star marched on stage and appeared to smack Rock during the Academy Awards.
Entertainment1 day ago
The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Smith smacked the comedian onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife.
Entertainment1 day ago
'Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more'
Entertainment1 day ago
At least 19 films starring Reeves were removed from Tencent, the Chinese video platform
Entertainment1 day ago
'But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again'
Entertainment2 days ago
A-listers who have passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols will walk the red carpet in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.
Entertainment2 days ago
Embrace the final day of the weekend with our guide to fun-filled events and activities.
Entertainment2 days ago
Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are among other stars who will perform at the world fair
Entertainment2 days ago