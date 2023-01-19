Bruised, bloodied Jeremy Renner poster of 'Mayor of Kingstown' show edited after actor's accident

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM

The poster for Mayor of Kingstown featuring a bruised and bloodied Jeremy Renner has been edited after the Hollywood superstar's recent accident. The new artwork now shows no severe injuries on the actor's face.

As per a report in BBC, the co-creator of the Paramount show Hugh Dillon said it was "good of the network" to make the changes.

A snow plough accident left the Marvel actor hospitalised earlier this month. Renner reportedly tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor.

Renner, however, was discharged on Tuesday and is now recovering at home.

The star recently told fans that he was "very excited" to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown at home.

Replying to a tweet from the official Mayor of Kingstown account that informed followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount series Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and the following year, for The Town, he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown premiered on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama.