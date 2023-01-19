Bruised, bloodied Jeremy Renner poster of 'Mayor of Kingstown' show edited after actor's accident

Rumors of Diesel's 'Avatar' casting first surfaced in 2019
The poster for Mayor of Kingstown featuring a bruised and bloodied Jeremy Renner has been edited after the Hollywood superstar's recent accident. The new artwork now shows no severe injuries on the actor's face.
As per a report in BBC, the co-creator of the Paramount show Hugh Dillon said it was "good of the network" to make the changes.
A snow plough accident left the Marvel actor hospitalised earlier this month. Renner reportedly tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. After receiving a blow to the chest and incurring orthopaedic problems, Renner required two surgeries the following day. PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an enormous piece of snow-clearing machinery weighing at least 14,330 pounds, was the snow plough used by the actor.
Renner, however, was discharged on Tuesday and is now recovering at home.
The star recently told fans that he was "very excited" to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown at home.
Replying to a tweet from the official Mayor of Kingstown account that informed followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."
Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount series Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.
He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and the following year, for The Town, he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
The second season of Mayor of Kingstown premiered on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama.
Rumors of Diesel's 'Avatar' casting first surfaced in 2019
All proceeds from the event following the Grammy Awards ceremony will go toward MusiCares
From dazzling drone shows to an elegant afternoon tea, there's plenty to occupy yourself with today
He teams up with phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra for the first time
The star was run over by his own 7-tonne snow groomer while using it to free a relative's vehicle
Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
Spacey received a lifetime achievement award from the National Cinema Museum
The actress passed away in Rome on Monday at the age of 95