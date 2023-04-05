British band Simply Red to perform in Dubai during World Padel League event

Affleck directs and also stars in the film, out in UAE cinemas tomorrow, alongside Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman
Iconic British soul and pop band Simply Red will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on June 9. This concert will mark Simply Red’s return to Dubai after 20 years and is part of the exciting line-up for the first-ever World Padel League, to be held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council from June 8-11.
Formed in Manchester in 1985, Simply Red have had ten songs reach the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart since the release of their debut album, Picture Book. The band will take concert goers on a journey to the 80s by performing hits such as Holding Back the Years and If You Don’t Know Me by Now, both of which bagged number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.
The band have released five number one albums in the UK, including their 1991 album, Stars, which is one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history. Simply Red have sold over 50 million albums, and recently announced the release of their thirteenth studio album, Time, with the launch of the single Better with You. Time is scheduled to be released on May 26 this year.
The World Padel League will feature four teams, 24 of the world’s top-ranked padel players and four concerts featuring internationally renowned entertainers to present the ‘Greatest Show on Court’.
Tickets are available on https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/
