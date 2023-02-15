'Bridgerton' prequel set for May premiere on Netflix

But fans still want to know when Season 3 of the series will premiere

By PTI Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 1:48 PM

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story", a prequel spin-off of "Bridgerton", is set to start streaming on Netflix from May 4.

The upcoming show charts the rise of a young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and her romance with the young King George, essayed by Corey Mylchreest.

Netflix announced the release date of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in a press release.

"A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date," the streaming platform said.

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this "Bridgerton" prequel tells the story of "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton'," said Netflix.

In the parent series "Bridgerton", Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet play the royal couple.

Rosheuvel will also return for the "Bridgerton" series, which has been renewed through season four. Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date of the third season.