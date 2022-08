Bollywood: Suniel Shetty opens up on film boycott trend

The actor believes people are not happy with the subject of the films these days

By ANI Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 4:44 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 4:45 PM

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has given his two cents about the ongoing social media boycott trends and why they have had an impact on some of the recently released films.

The 'Border' actor was attending an event in Raipur, India where he answered several questions asked by the media.

During the event, speaking about the boycott trend he said, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time. Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why this is happening."

Suniel has spoken up amid the increasing trend of boycotting films on social media.

Lately, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' faced the wrath of the boycott trend as both films failed to perform at the box office.

There is mass hysteria surrounding the new trend with many actors fearing it might affect the business of their films.