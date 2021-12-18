Bollywood star Sushmita Sen responds to Youtuber's remake of iconic movie scene

Vlogger Zaid Ali recreated a famous clip from 'Main Hoon Na' with his wife

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 9:41 AM

It’s a two-minute, 10-second video by Pakistani-Canadian vlogger Zaid Ali, who along with his wife, Yumna, is dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen did in the Bollywood film Main Hoon Na.

“We re-created the iconic Main Hoon Na scene! RT if you liked it!” he wrote on Twitter.

Sushmita was prompt in responding: 😄👏❤️🙌 #adorable #AmazingJob 🤗😍💃🏻,” she tweeted.

The video shows Zaid dressed like Shah Rukh in a white top and Yumna in a red sari, as Sushmita was dressed for the original number.

ALSO READ:

The video had more than 110,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Zaid was born and raised in Canada and later moved to Pakistan. But he returned later to Waterloo, Canada. He forayed into YouTube way back in 2010 and today has a strong presence in social media. Zaid has 5.5 million followers on Facebook, nearly three million on Instagram and four million on YouTube.