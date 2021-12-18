Bollywood star Sushmita Sen responds to Youtuber's remake of iconic movie scene

Actress will play the role of Uma Thurman in this remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill
Entertainment1 day ago
It’s a two-minute, 10-second video by Pakistani-Canadian vlogger Zaid Ali, who along with his wife, Yumna, is dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen did in the Bollywood film Main Hoon Na.
“We re-created the iconic Main Hoon Na scene! RT if you liked it!” he wrote on Twitter.
Sushmita was prompt in responding: 😄👏❤️🙌 #adorable #AmazingJob 🤗😍💃🏻,” she tweeted.
The video shows Zaid dressed like Shah Rukh in a white top and Yumna in a red sari, as Sushmita was dressed for the original number.
ALSO READ:
The video had more than 110,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Zaid was born and raised in Canada and later moved to Pakistan. But he returned later to Waterloo, Canada. He forayed into YouTube way back in 2010 and today has a strong presence in social media. Zaid has 5.5 million followers on Facebook, nearly three million on Instagram and four million on YouTube.
Actress will play the role of Uma Thurman in this remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill
Entertainment1 day ago
The platform is taking a direct carrier billing (DCB) approach here because a majority of the Bengali-speaking audiences are migrant workers and consequently don’t have access to digital payments
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor talks on women who want to break through, on masks, and on roles for women, then and now.
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor along with director Ram Madhvani talk about their latest thriller
Entertainment1 day ago
Heads up, folks, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is in the city
Entertainment2 days ago
She is getting married to businessman Vicky Jain today.
Entertainment3 days ago
Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
Entertainment4 days ago
The Mumbai civic body has sealed Kareena’s apartment in Bandra.
Entertainment4 days ago