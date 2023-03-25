Bollywood star Hina Khan responds to trolls, explains why she could not complete Umrah

Are Katrina Kaif's and Ranbir Kapoor's mothers feuding? Bollywood star's mum clarifies after posts go viral
Bollywood star Hina Khan who was severely criticised for her 'photoshoot' in Madinah during her visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah has responded to trolls.
"To all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious post. All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in intention, kindness and good karma, good deeds. Everyone has to answer for their deeds up above," the actress wrote in her Instagram post.
The actress also explained why she could not complete her pilgrimage.
"I just can’t can’t believe this is happening. Ok, lemme tell u guys, when I left home I decided to perform three Umrah’s in one n a half days, which was practically and physically not possible. I misjudged, and miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do Madinah first and then Makkah to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan. I did exactly the reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and fasting in Madinah Sharif, but somewhere deep down I was not content, and a bit sad that my Umrah was not completed."
The actress said that she was eager to perform Umrah during Ramadan in the holy city but could not and promised to return next year during the holy month. "I decided it’s God's will and I will achieve it next time. Also, my flight back home was from Madinah and I can’t make my mum travel back and forth since she’s wheelchair bound. I had no inclination, but we decided to go back to Makkah just for a few hours to perform Umrah in Ramadan."
Wanting to keep fans updated on her travels in Saudi, the actress posted the photos on her official account. However, netizens didn't take too kindly to her posting photos, according to an earlier report.
"You guys go to perform Umrah or do photoshoot," questioned a fan.
"Shame on you Hina. Respect the place please," wrote another.
The actress has worked in movies like SmartPhone and Soulmatem, she is a popular face on the small screen and is known for roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
