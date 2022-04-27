Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to be part of Cannes 2022 Film Festival jury

The iconic event runs from May 17 to 26

By ANI Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 8:33 AM Last updated: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:22 AM

Deepika Padukone will represent India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members.

On Tuesday night, the Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will select the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honors. Bollywood diva Padukone is also a part of it.

Padukone, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, shared the news with her fans along with her images and those of other jury members including Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier.

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury.

The famous film festival will begin on May 17, with the jury announcing this year’s winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Among the highlights in the competition this year are David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama ‘Crimes of the Future’, starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Mystery thriller ‘Decision to Leave’ from South Korean’s Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and ‘Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, starring Michelle Williams are among others.