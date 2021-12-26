Bollywood: Salman Khan bitten by snake, discharged after treatment

Actor was immediately taken to hospital and is now recovering

Photo: File

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 12:24 PM

Indian actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday morning.

After the incident, Salman was immediately taken to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged after a few hours.

He is now recovering. However, neither Salman nor his team has issued any statement about the same.

Meanwhile, Salman will turn 56 on Monday. Reportedly, he’s at his farmhouse for his birthday celebrations. The particular Panvel farmhouse is named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

