Bollywood producer Guneet Monga ties the knot

She married fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on Monday

By PTI Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 3:39 PM

Producer Guneet Monga and fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on Monday. Monga, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunchbox and Pagglait, exchanged vows with Kapoor in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the announcement.

“With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals.

“I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already,” Monga captioned the pictures from the nuptials.

The producer had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

“Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life,” she said.

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor’s ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for best documentary short subject in 2019.