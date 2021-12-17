Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra furious over reports calling her 'wife of Nick Jonas'

Heads up, folks, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is in the city
Entertainment1 day ago
Priyanka Chopra is terribly annoyed that an online publication, covering her promotional tour of 'The Matrix Resurrections', referred to her as the wife of Nick Jonas.
“Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…,” said Priyanka on Instagram.
“Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?”
Priyanka has been forthright in condemning the kind of biased reporting that many in the media continue to indulge in.
Once when she was on the Wendy Williams talk show, she was asked about her friend, “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.” The Bollywood actor retorted: “Also, Meghan Markle, actress.”
Referring to such instances, she had said in an interview: “It has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before she started dating Harry. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did."
'The Matrix Resurrections' features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film will release on December 22.
