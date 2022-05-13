Bollywood: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in US

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan were a part of the team that took on the locally-assembled Emirates United
Entertainment
Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York. The power couple visited Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant called Sona on Thursday.
Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted a picture from their visit to Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona, smiling and posing together with a member from the restaurant.
She captioned the picture, “Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.”
The Tiger 3 actor looked adorable in a printed dress. Vicky, on the other hand, donned a grey t-shirt with black denim pants and complemented his look with a black cap.
In response, PC soon reshared Katrina’s post on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note that read, “Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime..#homeawayfromhome.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting movie lineup. Vicky Kaushal will star in Govinda Nam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also appear in an untitled Laxman Utekar directorial starring Sara Ali Khan, and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.
Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 in the pipeline, starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy PhoneBhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment