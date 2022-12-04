Bollywood celebrity Iulia Vantur hits the ramp at International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14

The event showcased Spring/Summer Collections from a host of international designers.

Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 10:07 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 10:14 AM

International Fashion Week Dubai celebrated eight years of success at its Season 14 edition recently held in Dubai.

It showcased Spring/Summer 2023 Collections from international designers. The event was presented by International Fashion Council and Opulence Events in partnership with Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.

International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 which was held between November 18 and 21 opened with an exclusive gala dinner at Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, a soiree that was graced by distinguished guests.

Designers featured at the ensuing fashion shows included Lebanese designer Missaki, Yoshii Boutique, abaya brand Hanayan, Archana Kochhar - who is popular among Bollywood celebrities and had Iulia Vantur model one of her designs, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Cristina Del Preposto from ReCiTi Roma, Italy, Katia Panteli from Greece, as well as MISBHV, The Zisou & BOHEMA Clothing from Poland.

Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the event, said, “We did it once again. We all thank the Almighty for giving us the energy to put up such a show as every designer brought their top high-end creations."

The high profile event was also attended by actress Fatima Al Abdullah as well as a host of influencers.