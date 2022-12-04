Bollywood celebrity Iulia Vantur hits the ramp at International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities in town
International Fashion Week Dubai celebrated eight years of success at its Season 14 edition recently held in Dubai.
It showcased Spring/Summer 2023 Collections from international designers. The event was presented by International Fashion Council and Opulence Events in partnership with Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann.
International Fashion Week Dubai Season 14 which was held between November 18 and 21 opened with an exclusive gala dinner at Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, a soiree that was graced by distinguished guests.
Designers featured at the ensuing fashion shows included Lebanese designer Missaki, Yoshii Boutique, abaya brand Hanayan, Archana Kochhar - who is popular among Bollywood celebrities and had Iulia Vantur model one of her designs, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Cristina Del Preposto from ReCiTi Roma, Italy, Katia Panteli from Greece, as well as MISBHV, The Zisou & BOHEMA Clothing from Poland.
Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the event, said, “We did it once again. We all thank the Almighty for giving us the energy to put up such a show as every designer brought their top high-end creations."
The high profile event was also attended by actress Fatima Al Abdullah as well as a host of influencers.
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities in town
The two actors open up about the ‘qala’ of acting, the training it demands, and seeking inspiration from the legacy of late Irrfan Khan
The new coin is the fifth in the mint's Music Legends series, which celebrates legendary British artists.
Jennifer Hudson and Quinta Brunson are also a part of the list
The upcoming film is slated to release on Netflix
The docuseries will showcase the formation and growth of the K-pop band
The Indian sensation shared pictures with Vicky on her Instagram and penned a sweet note
The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre