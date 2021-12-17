Bollywood 'bad man' Gulshan Gover on why audiences love a good villain

Look: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut dresses as 'warrior queen' for Ankita Lokhande's sangeet
Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
Entertainment3 days ago
Villains have a strange equation with cinemagoers. Gulshan Grover, one of Bollywood’s ‘top’ villains has a wide range of experience with the public.
In an interview with a newspaper on Thursday, he recalled that he went to a theatre to watch Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi', where he plays the role of villain Kader Usmani.
Soon a large number of people gathered around him and started shouting ‘Usmani bhai.’ Security had to escort him out of the theatre to his car, where he got on top of the vehicle and waved at the large crowd.
“I felt, on a personal level, that it’s a validation of audience’s love for me that even today, they gather in large numbers to speak to me, or shoot a video, or take a picture or scream to show their affection,” he said.
“It was really the satisfaction of having worked in a Rohit Shetty film that connects you with large audiences, with the satisfaction of knowing that you and your craft is still loved by people.”
But just a few days earlier, he had a strange experience. He had got into a plane and since he was late, was given the last seat. As it was about to take-off, a worried air-hostess refused to sit next to him, as is the standard procedure for the backside crew to sit in the last seat.
“She saw me, suddenly stopped and went back,” recalled Gulshan. The other air-hostesses began laughing and told him that she was scared of him and did not want to be seated next to him.
The 66-year-old actor will be appearing on SonyLiv’s Your Honour 2, a crime drama. He features along with Jimmy Shergill in the web series.
Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
Entertainment3 days ago
The Mumbai civic body has sealed Kareena’s apartment in Bandra.
Entertainment3 days ago
Manar Nadeem Deyani wore a black overall outfit during the prelims
Entertainment4 days ago
Amitabh and Dilip featured together in just one film
Entertainment6 days ago
Topping the list of most tweeted movies was Tamil film Master
Entertainment6 days ago
Bollywood stars got married at a luxury resort in Rajasthan
Entertainment1 week ago
The film is a predictable, easy-on-the-eye rom-com on long-distance relationships, prettily glossing over any semblance of realism with its stunning art direction
Entertainment1 week ago
Roles in 'Bell Bottom', 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', and now in Lionsgate Play's 'Hiccups & Hookups' have put the former Miss Universe back on centrestage.
Entertainment1 week ago