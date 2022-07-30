Bollywood: Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' faces problems after Indian politician points 'falsification in portrayal'

The Bollywood actor plays the role of an archaeologist in the film

By CT Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu is facing problems ahead of its release. Indian politician Subramanian Swamy has accused the film for 'falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue'.

Subramanian took to Twitter to inform that he has sued the makers of the film and seeks compensation. “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release," he wrote.

The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages cause by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2022

“If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country,” Subramanian added in another tweet.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Akshay who plays the role of an archaeologist. The film is slated to hit the cinemas this year in Diwali.