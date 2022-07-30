Bollywood: Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' faces problems after Indian politician points 'falsification in portrayal'

The actor is currently facing controversy for his nude photoshoot
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu is facing problems ahead of its release. Indian politician Subramanian Swamy has accused the film for 'falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue'.
Subramanian took to Twitter to inform that he has sued the makers of the film and seeks compensation. “The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release," he wrote.
“If actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country,” Subramanian added in another tweet.
The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Akshay who plays the role of an archaeologist. The film is slated to hit the cinemas this year in Diwali.
