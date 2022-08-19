Bollywood: Akshay Kumar-led ‘Cuttputlli’ gets OTT debut date

The actor plays a police officer in the film

By PTI Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 1:11 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 2:24 PM

Psychological thriller 'Cuttputlli,' headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar in India on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of 'Bell Bottom' fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page.

In a statement, the Bollywood star said he has been searching for a script like his 1992 blockbuster 'Khiladi' to return to the thriller genre.

“’Khiladi’ was a special movie for me in more ways than one - a thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies. All these years I kept seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable. And ‘Cuttputlli’ came my way and totally ‘thrilled’ me!

“It has been a delight to work with Pooja Entertainment and Ranjit yet again. I want this film to be watched by a large audience across the globe; hence I have chosen a streaming platform like Disney + Hotstar to showcase ‘Cuttputlli’,” Kumar said in statement.

'Cuttputlli' has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include 'Bell Bottom' and 'Ek Villain Returns.' The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The movie is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.