Bollywood: After 'Kesariya', Ayan Mukerji to unveil new 'Brahmastra' song soon

The highly anticipated film will hit the cinemas this September

By ANI Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 4:43 PM

After Kesariya, the makers of Brahmastra are all set to come up with a new song.

On Sunday, director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and shared the update, thanking everyone for showering love on Kesariya.

"Two Weeks since we dropped Kesariya in the World. Sending out a whole lot of Gratitude, Excitement, and Joy for the Song...A new week begins, and we are geared to move from Kesariya into our Next Song drop this week," he posted.

He added, "I think... If Kesariya is the Heart - this next Song is the Soul of Brahmastra. Here's to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya and some positive energies for what lies ahead for Brahmastra."

Film's lead actress Alia Bhatt shared Ayan's post on Instagram Story and wrote, "Love and light."

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, will release theatrically on September 9 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

In June, Ayan launched the film's trailer and shared a heartfelt note post receiving thumbs up from the audience.

"Hello everyone, yesterday was a very very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey and with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement, and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me. I feel so energised today- as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release. We will give all that energy and more...our absolute best- to give you guys- a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra...one that I hope you will feel proud of. September 9th- here we come! With love, light, and gratitude, - Ayan and Team Brahmastra," he had written.

Brahmastra was in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done for this film.