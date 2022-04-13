Bollywood: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor to headline football match in Dubai

The All Stars Football Club also features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea among others

By CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 4:35 PM

Bollywood superstars Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and many others are heading to Dubai for a star-studded football match between two celebrity camps. The football match will take place on May 7 at the Shahab Al Ahli Stadium, Mamzar.

Owned by Bunty Walia, and led by captain Abhishek, who is known for his love for the game, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) also features Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Vivian Dsena, Leander Paes, Aparshakti Khurana, Harpreet Baweja, Karan Wahi, Armaan Ralhan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohan Shresth, KVM, Ahan Shetty, Abhimanyu Dasani, Jim Sarbh and Samir Kochhar as part of their 18-man squad.

The celebrities will take on a talented UAE-based community football team, Emirates United, led by H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi and include others such as Bakhit Saad, Ex UAE Footballer Mohammed Qasim and social media celeb Abdulaziz Binbaz.

The event is organised by AG events. For more information on tickets and the event, head to https://ayushguptaevents.com