Barbie to hit UAE cinemas earlier than expected; new release date listed

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 10:59 PM

Blockbuster film 'Barbie' will be out on the UAE's Vox and Roxy cinemas on August 10, Khaleej Times has learnt. Ticket bookings have also opened.

The new release date comes after the movie secured the approval of the UAE Media Council.

The film was previously slated for an August 31 screening, but upon checking on Friday night, Vox and Roxy cinemas are now offering tickets from August 10. Other outlets are yet to list new dates.

With their pink outfits ready, superfans of the iconic doll could barely wait for Barbie to hit the big screen in the UAE.

The movie, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, chronicles a whimsical journey from the perfect pink world of Barbie Land to the real world.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, the film has already raked in more than $800 million in the box office worldwide.

