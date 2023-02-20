BAFTAs in pics: What went down at the prestigious British awards ceremony

German film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' triumphed with the Best Film prize

Edward Berger poses for photographers with the Director Award for the film 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

By AP Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 11:51 AM

The prizes — officially the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and were watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 12. Here are the highlights of the evening:

It's All Quiet on the Western Front

Anti-war German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the sombre drama’s momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month’s Oscars. All Quiet, a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English.

It's all about Elvis

Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for Elvis. Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and make-up. Butler thanked the Presley family for their "love and for sharing with me who Elvis truly was.” He added, "I hope I made you proud. This means the world to me.”

Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress

Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama Tár. Blanchett said it had been “an extraordinary year for female performers. To be counted among them is really special.”

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin Mcdonagh pose with their awards for Outstanding British Film for 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' alongside Kerry Condon posing with her Best Supporting Actress award

Best British film - The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh’s Banshees, the bleakly comic story of a friendship gone sour, was named best British film.

“Best what award?” joked McDonagh of the film, which was shot in Ireland with a largely Irish cast and crew. It has British funding, and McDonagh was born in Britain to Irish parents.

Banshees also won for McDonagh’s original screenplay, and awards for Kerry Condon as best supporting actress and Barry Keoghan (pictured above) for best supporting actor.

Everything Everywhere All at Once the big loser

Madcap metaverse romp Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Academy Awards front-runner, was the night’s big loser, winning just one prize from its 10 BAFTA nominations, for editing. However, Jamie Lee Curtis, a supporting actress nominee for Everything Everywhere, said the chance awards season provides to celebrate cinema was more important than who wins. “It’s a moment of celebration in the midst of everything,” Curtis said on the red carpet. “It’s hard out there. Everywhere. All at once. All the time.”

Host Richard E. Grant charms audience

Actor Richard E. Grant was a suave and self-deprecating host — with support from TV presenter Alison Hammond — for the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the U.K’s movie academy heralded its strides to become more diverse but said there was more to be done.

Grant joked in his opening monologue about the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

“Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight,” he said. “Except on the back.”

Guests and presenters walking the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James.

Royalty makes an appearance

Heir to England's throne Prince William, who is president of Britain’s film and television academy, was in the audience alongside his wife, Kate. William wore a tuxedo with black velvet jacket, while Kate dressed in a floor-length Alexander McQueen dress that she also wore to the 2019 BAFTAs.

Helen Mirren paid tribute to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren, who portrayed the late monarch on screen in The Queen and onstage in The Audience, called Elizabeth “the nation’s leading lady.”

A shout out to women

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose opened the show by performing Sisters are Doin’ it for Themselves, with an added rap shoutout to some of the nominated women, including Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Viola Davis.

Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey

The award seeks to highlight the best up and coming talent across the acting world. The fan-voted award was one of the last to be announced during Sunday night's ceremony, with last year's winner Lashana Lynch naming Emma winner. Emma has starred in Sex Education, The Winter Lake and Emily, among other projects.

A strong year for Irish actors

It was a strong year for Irish actors at the BAFTAs, with Deryl McCormack nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star award, and Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson all getting acting nominations for Banshees. McCormack hailed the event as “the Irish BAFTAs."

“It is a small country, but to see the talent that comes out of it is quite amazing,” he said.

Best British debut - Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

Writer-director Charlotte Wells (pictured with presenter Anya Taylor-Joy) won the prize for best British debut for the affecting father-daughter drama Aftersun.