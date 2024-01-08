UAE

Backstreet Boys, Nancy Ajram to perform in Saudi Arabia this month

One Republic and Swedish DJ Alesso will also take to the stage to celebrate the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix

Photos: Reuters file
Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 12:01 PM

The Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia is promising to be a highly entertaining event. Apart from the races themselves, the event will feature live music, a gaming area, a fan village, concerts from global stars, and more.

Visitors to the two-day event will be able to catch the famed Backstreet Boys with all their greatest hits. The boy band is set to perform on January 27, the last day of the Diriyah E-Prix.

Meanwhile, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, One Republic and Swedish DJ Alesso will wow crowds with their music on January 26.

Web Desk

