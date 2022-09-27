Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be conferred on Bollywood star Asha Parekh

She made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies

By ANI Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 2:17 PM

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 would be conferred on legendary actress Asha Parekh.

A jury comprising of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, award-winning singer Udit Narayan, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, actor-turned-MP Hema Malini, and Kannada director-producer TS Nagabharana came to this decision.

Thakur while making this announcement said "it is a matter of pride for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to announce this prestigious award for the veteran actress."

Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director, producer, and accomplished Indian classical dancer. Starting her career as a child actor, she made her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.

Parekh is a winner of the Padma Shri, awarded to her in 1992. She also served as the head of the Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will bestow the award on September 30 along with the National Film Awards.