Around UAE: Five events and activities to enjoy today

Sun 27 Feb 2022

Get to a concert at Expo 2020

A sensational line-up comprising major artists from the Philippines including pop power Yeng Constantino, rapper Gloc-9, DJ X Factor and comedian K-Brosas are set to treat fans to an unmissable show 7:30pm, at the DEC Arena.

EXPO Restaurant Week

Craving something delicious? Don’t miss Expo Restaurant Week’s final day with several offers and limited-set menus from fantastic eateries at exceptional prices. Treat yourself to a 3-course dinner menu priced Dh150 at Alif Café by Farm2Table, among other great offers from different outlets.

Enjoy some family fun outdoors

At Nature Village, Aventura Parks, enjoy family time with games galore at the new Chill Zone, which also has an arts and crafts section. There’s also a movie projector screen with bean bag seats, a foosball table, a giant Jenga set, board games, garden games as well as a BOCCE ball set. Aventura’s Chill Zone will be open until 10pm every evening.

Visit an art exhibition

Starting today Lebanese artist Aref El Rayess will showcase his prolific work at the Sharjah Art Museum. The exhibition includes a wide range of paintings, drawings, works on paper, sculptures, and tapestries that together reveal the rich and complex artistic practice of this important Arab modernist. It is organized by Sharjah Art Foundation and Sharjah Museums Authority.

Do National Strawberry Day

Get ready to have yourself a berry crazy National Strawberry Day. With every main dish order, Eggspectation at City Walk is offering a complimentary classic crêpe Bretonne filled with fresh strawberries, topped with vanilla ice cream and tied together with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Go ahead and indulge, as limited stock of the crêpes will be available for dine-in customers only for one day.

