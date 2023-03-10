Around the UAE: Try these top weekend brunches

From an island brunch to a rooftop brunch, there are many spots to dine out on Saturdays and Sundays

By CT Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel

Here's a brunch offer on an island in the middle of the Arabian Gulf. Taking place every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm on the beach of Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on the World Islands Dubai, the brunch extravaganza features great food, impeccable vibes, and sun-kissed surroundings. Visitors can expect lavish French street food and free flowing beverages. Packages start from Dh399 per person. For reservations, email restaurants.monaco@thoe-hotels.com.

Mott 32

Newly opened Mott 32 is inviting diners to try out their Saturday brunch featuring highlights from its celebrated menu. Visitors can also enjoy daytime views of the Bluewaters Island, JBR, Palm Jumeriah, and the Ain Dubai from the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort, JBR. The Brunch takes place every Saturday, 12.30pm to 4pm, packages starting from Dh375. For reservations, email reservations@mott32dubai.com.

Sushisamba

The sensational Rio Brunch at Sushisamba is making its return, once again blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cultures to curate an experience that celebrates the culture of Brazil. The brunch takes place in the SAMBA Room, featuring great views of the Palm Jumeirah, a sharing-style brunch menu that includes a selection of house favourites, curated fusion beverages, and live entertainment. Saturday, March 18, from 12.30pm to 4pm. Packages start from Dh699 per person. For reservations, call 04 278 4888.

Mogao

Enjoy a painting session along with a tempting brunch at the newly opened Modern Pain Asian restaurant Mogao at Dubai Digital Park, DSO. The fun weekend art brunch is taking place today and on Sunday, March 19 from 12-2pm. Visitors will be provided with all the art supplies to create their masterpiece under the guidance of an expert art instructor. The brunch menu, meanwhile, will include unlimited selection of small plates, a choice of main course, and a dessert. The brunch experience is priced at Dh180, pre-booking is mandatory. For reservations, call 04 554 8220.

Garden on 8

Every Saturday, garden on 8 hosts a terrace brunch featuring unlimited drinks and live entertainment. Diners can enjoy grazing platters, live BBQ stations, a variety of sides, sauces and gravies, as well as a choice of desserts. From 1pm to 4pm, the brunch is priced at Dh299. For bookings, call 050 884 3094.