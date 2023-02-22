Around the UAE: Top things to do on February 23

From a rooftop party to a six hands dinner, check out these fun-filled activities and offers around town

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 5:14 PM

Hungarian Night

The ongoing InClassic International Music Festival's 2023 edition is all set for a Hungarian Night with violinist Roby Lakatos live on stage. He will be joined by the Savaria Symphony Orchestra and their chief conductor Gergely Madaras at the Coca-Cola Arena stage. The troupe is expected to perform classical and romantic compositions from the 20th century. February 23, doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets start from Dh200.

Bob Sinclar Live

French music producer Bob Sinclar will be spinning hit hottest tunes on February 23 at St. Regis Palm Jumeirah's rooftop dining and entertainment destination CouCou. Visitors can enjoy a fun-filled night and take in panoramic views of Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, and beautiful skyline as they feast on Mediterranean favourites. Dinner starts from 8.30pm and the afterparty kicks off at 11.30pm. All tables have a minimum spend of Dh2,000 per person.

Six hands dinner

Italian chefs Stefano Pinciaroli and Gianni Tarabini are uniting with Dubai restaurant Mare by Bussola's resident chef Simone Montanaro. The one-night-only collaboration on February 23, from 7.30pm onwards, will treat foodies with seafood specialities. Visitors will also be entertained by a live saxophonist. Prices for the set menu start from Dh395 and seating is limited. For reservations, call 04 511 7373.

Feast like a king

Popular Indian restaurant chain in Dubai, Kulcha King is offering diners a king-like experience. The King's Thali, available only at Kulcha King's JLT branch, from 11.30am to 3.30pm, offers an incredible range of traditional North Indian cuisine. It is priced at Dh39, and includes a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes as well as desi desserts.