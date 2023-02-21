Around the UAE: Top things to do on February 22

From Kevin Hart's live show to Shrek The Musical, check out these fun-filled events in the country

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 5:55 PM

Kevin Hart Live

Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart is set to bring his Reality Check Tour to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on February 22. This will be the Central Intelligence actor's first show back in Abu Dhabi since his 2016 What Now? tour. The show is slated to begin at 8pm, with tickets starting from Dh439, available for purchase through Platinum List.

Shrek The Musical

Everyone's favourite ogre is making its way to Dubai Opera. The production, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, will be running From February 22 till February 26. The cast will perform popular tunes like Big Bright Beautiful World, Don’t Let Me Go and I Think I Got You Beat with perfectly choreographed moves. Tickets from Dh275, available on the venue's official website.

InClassica International Music Festival

The latest edition of InClassica International Music Festival is currently underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. On February 22, Savaria Symphony Orchestra led by maestro Daniel Raiskin, featuring soloist Yeol Eum Son will showcase their best classical and contemporary compositions. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets start from Dh200.