Around the UAE: Top things to do on December 26

From beach visits to festive markets, there are many places to check out this Monday

By CT Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 9:10 AM

Beach day out

Leave your Monday Blues behind and visit Beach by FIVE at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. The 150-meter private beach venue features an impressive beach deck, luxury beach club home to double width sun loungers, VIP cabanas, in the beach jacuzzis with stunning skyline view as well a beautiful glass lined pool with outstanding panoramic views of the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf. Free access for ladies; Dh300 for gents, fully redeemable. Monday, December 26, from 12pm onwards.

Rapunzel live show

The Dubai Panto has returned to the stage with their take on the whimsical fairytale Rapunzel. The interactive musical, taking place at Fairmont The Palm on December 26, is slated to commence at 3pm and 7pm. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets to the show start from Dh110.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Make the most of the festive season at Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, running till December 30. The market features shopping venues and entertainment including live bands. Visitors can also indulge in traditional festive food, enjoy a train ride, and other fun-filled activities. Entry is free for all visitors.

Winter City at Expo City

Christmas is over, but the festivities shall continue. Expo City's Mobility District, water feature, and the Al Wasl Plaza has transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the festive season, and it features traditional Christmas markets, pine trees, decorations, as well as fun-filled activities for families. Available till January 8, 2023.

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis has transformed into a true Winter Wonderland with a combination of entertainment and dining options for all generations. Guests can enjoy a special festive à la carte and group bookings menu, with two courses for Dh199 and three courses for Dh249. A Festive special beverages menu is also available for Dh45. Visitors can also try arcade games and bowling available at the venue. Available till December 31.