Around the UAE: Top Saturday brunch spots to visit on April 29

From a French culinary affair to re-imagined Indian cuisine, visit these special dining events and brunches

By CT Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 11:25 AM

The weekend is here, so are these delectable Saturday brunches around town. Check out the list:

A French Escargot Feast

Award-winning chefs at F.R.N.D.S Grand Café, Address Fountain Views Dubai have curated a blend of classic and innovative escargot-centered plates for foodies. The fanciful French affair, featuring dishes like Tarte Sablée D’escargots, Soupe Bouillabaisse D’escargots, and more, will be available from 8pm today. For bookings, call 04 564 2399.

Best of Southeast Asian cuisine

Popular Dubai eatery Nonya has launched a new Saturday brunch, starting today, showcasing the best of Southeast Asian cuisine. Diners can expect a mix of classic and contemporary dishes, prepared using fresh and seasonal ingredients, live cooking stations, delectable mains, and summer-themed beverages. The first 100 brunch goers shall be given an upgrade to elevate their experience. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4.30pm. Packages from Dh275. For bookings call, 04 574 1111.

Re-imagined Indian cuisine

Popular Indian restaurant Masti has launched the Elephant Bath Brunch, taking place today and tomorrow at the venue's new location in Downtown. The new menu celebrates re-imagined Indian cuisine in true Masti style with an array of the restaurant's signature dishes. Diners can expect a fun and upbeat experience in a captivating and vibrant setting. From 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm. Packages from Dh250. For reservations, call 800-MASTI.

Extensive brunch menu

Newly-opened Mediterranean-inspired Craft Kitchen The Strand is inviting foodies to eat, drink and be merry with The Strand Brunch from 1pm to 4pm, featuring an extensive menu including sharing starters, mains and desserts with soft drink, house and premium beverage packages to suit every taste and budget. Guests can also try the Sunset Brunch from 6pm onwards, with packages starting from Dh299. For reservations, call 04 430 2221.

Epic new brunch experience

Popular dining hotspot Weslodge Saloon Business Bay has teamed up with Abu Dhabi sensation Bad Bunnies for an epic new brunch experience. Starting today, the weekly Saturday night brunch will serve up three mouth-watering courses of signature North American fare and expertly curated beverages alongside live dance sets, DJs hitting R&B and old-school hip-hop tunes, ‘glitter up’ vanity make up desks and the Bad Bunnies infamous brunch mascot. 6pm to 10pm, packages starting from Dh295 per person. For reservations, call 050 731 9808.