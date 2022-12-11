Alia Bhatt, Dhanush among 10 most popular Indian stars of 2022, as per entertainment database

Searchlight Pictures recently announced the news
Global superstar Dhanush has topped the list of 10 Most Popular Indian stars of 2022, as per IMDb, an entertainment database. Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also a part of the list.
Rankings are determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide.
Check out the entire list below:
1. Dhanush
2. Alia Bhatt
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4. Ram Charan
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
6. Hrithik Roshan
7. Kiara Advani
8. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.
9. Allu Arjun
10. Yash
Alia, Ram Charan, and N.T. Rama Rao Jr., all of whom made their way onto the list, are part of the lead cast of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt).
Alia also delighted fans by leading Gangubai Kathiawadi and starring in Darlings (which she also produced for Netflix), as well as playing Isha in the global hit Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
The Bollywood star shared with IMDb her appreciation for inclusion in this year’s list. She said, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies—I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament of the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again.”
Dhanush, who tops the list, appeared in five titles in 2022; the Netflix original The Gray Man, and Tamil releases Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is on the third spot, returned to cinema after five years, with her standout performance in Ponniyin Selvan: Part I.
Kiara Advani, seventh on the list, captivated audiences with two blockbuster releases, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
