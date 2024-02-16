UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Airdropped' in Dubai: Bollywood star's new film poster launched in Palm Jumeirah skydive

The makers of 'Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, said that it is the first ever Hindi film poster to be unveiled at 13,000 ft

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab/X
Photo: Screengrab/X

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 1:05 PM

Bollywood has always been known for its penchant for being dramatic and its love for putting on a show. And the makers of the film 'Yodha' have taken things 'up' a notch, quite literally.

The makers of the action thriller, starring Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, took a rather unusual route to launch the film's poster by taking to the skies. And they chose none other than Dubai, the city of dreams.

The film's poster was 'airdropped' by the well-trained crew at Skydive Dubai. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared the exciting video on his social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

The video begins with spectacular shots of Dubai's skyline and its famous landmarks before the words: 'A grand reveal that defies gravity,' comes on screen. Then the crew members of Skydive Dubai can be seen boarding an aircraft before they unleash the poster mid-air over the Palm Jumeirah. Then, the words come on screen which says: "First ever Hindi film poster launch at 13,000 ft."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The poster shows the Aiyaary and Mission Majnu actor holding an assault rifle.

Malhotra captioned the post saying: "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Entertainment