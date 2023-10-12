Abu Dhabi: Two-day art extravaganza held in the city

The event brought together more than 150 artists, celebrating unity and humanity

By CT Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:08 PM

ArtsCrafts, with the patronage of the Embassy of India, UAE, hosted the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future, One Culture" event on October 7 and 8, at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi. This two-day extravaganza brought together more than 150 artists from 28 countries and 6 continents, emphasising unity and humanity. The event featured mesmerizing cultural performances, a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "Brush Strokes of Life," and a remarkable live art painting session involving over 40 artists from different countries.

The second day included an art competition for kids, showcasing the talents of over 30 young participants, and captivating singing performances by members of the Bihar & Jharkhand Samaj. Two engaging workshops, "Introduction to Numerology" and "The Soul of Art," added an educational dimension to the event. Eminent guests and local influencers graced the occasion, attracting over 1000 visitors to celebrate and support the artists. This event was a magnificent showcase of art, culture, and unity, echoing the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."