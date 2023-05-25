Abu Dhabi: Top things to watch out for at IIFA 2023

The Bollywood extravaganza is taking place on May 26 and 27

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 2:16 PM

Are we ready for IIFA 2023? The Bollywood extravaganza is all set to take place at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. From performances to on stage banter, here are some exciting things we can look forward to.

Starry line-up of performances

A stage as grand as IIFA means the performer line-up will be filled with stars. That's the case in this edition of IIFA as fans will see some of their favourite stars performing on stage. Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, and many others will perform at IIFA Rocks on May 26 and IIFA awards night on May 27.

Banter between hosts

IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi 2022

We've seen how Bollywood award show hosts love to engage in funny banter when they're tasked with hosting. Expect nothing less with this edition as Rajkummar Rao, Farah Khan, Abishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal are on hosting duties across the two nights.

Green carpet appearances

This is where we will get all the fashion inspirations and those quirky bytes from our favourite Bollywood stars. And don't worry, present at the venue, will make sure all the content you need from the Bollywood extravaganza.

IIFA Masterclasses

An IIFA Masterclass is being held featuring acclaimed Bollywood director Kabir Khan. 'Directors Cut with Kabir Khan' been organised for aspiring filmmakers in the UAE, offering them with the opportunity to learn from the best in the Indian film industry. A 360 degrees of creativity in Cinema with Omung Kumar and Hair & Makeup On & Off Screen with Nabila are other masterclasses which commence as part of the two-day event.